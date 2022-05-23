Run to the hills for local walks

THE ninth Chilterns Walking Festival, which also marks 70 years of national nature reserves, has lots of little extras on offer from tomorrow.

Covering an area of 50 miles from Hitchin in Hertfordshire to Goring in South Oxfordshire, the family-friendly walks take in the Chiltern Hills and sites to see include beech woodlands, nature reserves, chalk streams and gardens.

There will be guided tours and cream teas, lacemaking, wildsong walks for a singalong in the woods and wildlife spotting.

The festival runs until Sunday, June 5. See www.visitchilterns.co.uk/walkingfest.html