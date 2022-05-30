Monday, 30 May 2022

Gardeners pay tribute

A SPECIAL tribute to Ukraine in the form of plants will appear in Sonning Common.

The Village Gardeners will hold their annual planting day next Sunday, June 5, when they will create a layered display in blue and yellow to symbolise the Ukrainian flag.

They will start work near the village hall at about 10am and hope to have the display ready within half an hour.

The volunteers normally meet twice a month for an hour to maintain the appearance of the communal areas around Sonning Common and are supported by the parish council.

For more information, email jillgrwood@aol.com

