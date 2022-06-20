Wildlife winning in Charvil

TWO public green spaces in Charvil have been designated Local Wildlife Sites.

Charvil Country Park and Charvil Meadows have been recognised for their ecological value and wildlife, which includes rare bees, wasp species and grey herons.

Local Wildlife Sites are identified using scientific criteria and detailed ecological surveys.

They play an important environmental role as they make up a web of stepping stones and corridors for wildlife.

Wokingham Borough Council has been working closely with Charvil Parish Council on the designation, alongside ecological information body the Thames Valley Environmental Records Centre.

The borough council has also planted about 1,000 trees in Charvil Meadows to improve the natural habitat for wildlife and improve air quality.

A series of eight information boards will be installed at each entrance to the sites and will include QR codes for people to scan and access information about biodiversity and wildlife as well as a map.

Sam Ahktar, who represents Charvil on the borough council, said: “I could not be more proud of this project and, along with residents getting involved with litter-picking, our hedgehog signs and now this wildlife designation, I feel Charvil is fast becoming the most animal- and eco-friendly village in the UK.”

To further raise awareness of the new status, Cllr Ahktar and Simon Bartlam, the council’s countryside officer, will be running a two-hour free guided tour of the park and meadows on Saturday, July 30. The tour will begin at the tennis courts in East Park Farm Drive at 10am.