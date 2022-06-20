Swans saved

Record attendance at returning steam rally
STOKE Row Steam Rally returned at the ... [more]
Monday, 20 June 2022
A FAMILY of swans was safely escorted back to the River Thames in Henley on Wednesday last week.
The two swans and four cygnets were found walking up the middle of Station Road and appeared to be disorientated.
Residents used bread to entice them down Meadow Road and back to the water.
I made replica crown that starred at giant street party
THERE was not just one attempt at a world record ... [more]
