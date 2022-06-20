Monday, 20 June 2022

Swans saved

File picture of swans

A FAMILY of swans was safely escorted back to the River Thames in Henley on Wednesday last week.

The two swans and four cygnets were found walking up the middle of Station Road and appeared to be disorientated.

Residents used bread to entice them down Meadow Road and back to the water.

