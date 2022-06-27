Green status

Monday, 27 June 2022

HENLEY is set to be awarded “plastic-free” status.

Environmental activist, Julia Carey says the town has met all the criteria set by Surfers Against Sewage, a marine conservation charity and campaign group, so she is awaiting accreditation.

The criteria were to sign up 20 “community allies” and six “business champions”, show proof of events set up and taken part in by a committed steering committee and having a motion of plastic-free intent passed by the town council.

