Cygnet hit by boat

A CYGNET was killed by a boat that took part in Henley Royal Regatta on Wednesday.

The bird had been swimming on the River Thames with a female adult swan and seven other cygnets when it was struck on the neck and died instantly.

The incident happened at about 12.30pm close to Marsh Lock and was seen by several people.

One eyewitness said: “We watched as a women’s eight rowed into the group of cygnets, hitting two and killing one of those instantly. There were two coaches on bicycles following the boat along the towpath and when the boat hit the cygnet they just laughed and carried on.”

The witness contacted Henley Royal Regatta to make it aware of the incident and also the Swan Support charity, which collected the body.

They added: “People who use the river must respect the wildlife.”