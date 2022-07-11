So much to learn from our children

ONE of the pleasures of being part of Greener Henley is seeing and hearing what people are doing to improve the environment in our area.

Recently we received the delightful submissions from primary schools for our annual Environmental Science Challenge.

This year we posed the question “How important are insects?” and we are so pleased by the various ingenious ways children aged from four to 11 have answered this challenge.

We have received “advertorials” praising the benefits of certain insects, brilliant artwork, illustrated information sheets, posters, pamphlets on honeybees and a beehive made from a cardboard box with sections full of scrolls of information and pictures.

Who couldn’t be impressed by a magnified drawing of a blowfly eating a bit of something dead or be persuaded by the slogan “Crickets break awkward silences”?

Did you know that bees have five eyes, two small and three larger? I didn’t until I read some of Owl class’s information leaflets.

Nor did I know that Einstein had said that humans would only survive another four years if all the bees became extinct. We can learn such a lot from our children.

If you would like to see some of our budding environmentalists’ beautiful bee, butterfly and beetles artwork, or find out some amazing facts for yourself, you can do so at an exhibition of their work called “How important are insects?”

This will be on the Gallery stall at Henley’s Great Big Green Fair in Falaise Square on Saturday, September 24.

We will be giving awards to the participating schools so please come along to cheer on our young students.

Some of the work will be on display at Henley library for the whole of Great Big Green Week (September 24 to October 2). Please go along to have a look.

We hope that this year’s Great Big Green Week, which we are running in collaboration with Henley Town Council, will be as enjoyable and interesting as last year’s.

If your family, group, school, shop or business would like to be involved in doing some random “acts of greenness” please do get in touch, we’d love to hear about it.

A few weeks ago, I took a walk around Fairmile Cemetery. I had not visited before.

Hearing that the town council’s parks department had been doing some conservation work there, I wanted to see what it was like.

I have to say I was bowled over by the beauty and number of wildflowers growing there. This is such a good natural haven for our town, an extremely valuable resource for our beleaguered wildlife species.

When I got home I made a list of the flowers I could remember seeing — there were more than 50 different species and at least six different species of grass that I counted.

I didn’t have time to count the trees or the insects but I hope to go back to do that soon — anyone want to join me?

The other thing I did on returning home was to write and thank the parks department for its care of this important environment between the countryside and the town.

I understand that the staff have received some complaints about their perceived “neglect” of the cemetery and, if you do have a loved one there, you might want to see it looking tidier.

But if you sit there quietly listening to the buzzing of insects and smelling the flora, don’t you think that is more of a peaceful resting place than hearing the roar of lawnmowers and scream of strimmers?

By leaving the wildflowers to grow and seed we are not only supporting nature but also the future of our children and their children.

On the other side of town at Rotherfield Greys is the natural burial ground, which is where my mum and sister are buried.

Each year the steward plants more native trees so that eventually it will become a woodland. It is designed to be as natural as possible. None of the graves are marked and grass is left to grow with paths cut through it.

Anyone who has a loved one there knows that for years to come, this ground will be doing nothing but good for nature, the climate and future generations. It is a very peaceful place to be.

If you would like to get in touch, please email greenerhenley@gmail.com

Diana Barnett