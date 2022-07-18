Save power and money

A WEBSITE offering practical advice for Oxfordshire residents wanting to reduce their carbon footprint and save energy has gone live.

Climate Action Oxfordshire lists measures people can take and rates them according to effort, impact and cost.

It also gives people an idea of what financial savings they can make and has tips on how to get started.

The website is a joint venture set up by Oxfordshire’s councils and the Oxfordshire Local Enterprise Partnership.

For more information, visit www.climateaction

oxfordshire.org.uk