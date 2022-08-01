Get ready for trees

COMMUNITIES and groups across South Oxfordshire are being urged to get ready now so they can plant trees in record numbers during the annual tree planting season later this year.

Trees are vital to tackling the climate emergency as they capture and store carbon dioxide, the most prominent greenhouse gas contributing to climate change produced by burning fossil fuels, waste, and other materials.

The councils says the best time to plant is from November to March but it can take a while to organise tree planting projects, so people should plan now.

Councillor Ian Snowdon, the district council’s tree champion, said: “Please plan early so you are ready to get planting as soon as the season is underway. We want to see as many projects as early as possible this time, otherwise there is a risk that you will be forced to wait another six months for the right conditions.”