Hosepipe ban within weeks

A HOSEPIPE ban will be introduced in the Henley area within weeks.

Thames Water said the measure was inevitable after weeks of hot dry weather and urged customers to conserve supplies.

The company said demand was at its highest for 25 years.

In a statement, it said: “Given this week’s very hot temperatures and a long-term forecast of more dry weather, we’re preparing to bring in a hosepipe ban — officially called a temporary use ban — in the coming weeks.

“Now, more than ever, every precious drop of water counts to keep your taps flowing and protect the environment.

“The sooner we can all start saving, whether when using a hosepipe or not, the better for everyone.”

Britain has been experiencing some of its driest-ever conditions already this summer and the heat continued this week with temperatures reaching up to 36C and the Met Office issued an amber warning.

Thames Water, which is based in Reading, suggested customers could save water by using a watering can instead of a hose, not watering plants when the sun is out, taking shorter showers and turning off the tap when brushing teeth.

It said: “Our reservoirs have fallen below average for this time of year. This is due to the fact that nine out of the last 11 months have been drier than average with underground aquifers and flows in the rivers, which we rely on for water, also lower than expected for this time of year.

“If we do not receive around or above average rainfall in the coming months this will increase pressure on our resources. The amount of water used by our customers determines the speed at which reservoir storage declines and the amount of flow in the rivers, which determines how much water we can take to refill them.”

The ban means that using hosepipes to water gardens, clean cars, fill ornamental ponds and swimming pools is not allowed. Anyone breaking the rules could face a fine of up to £1,000.

Thames Water is drawing water from its north London aquifer recharge system of 37 wells and boreholes in the capital, which is designed to boost water resources when required.

The company said: “Our aim is always to ensure that we will have enough water to supply our customers, regardless of the weather.

“We have no way of knowing how long this very dry weather will last, so we need to plan carefully to make sure we have enough water, not just for the next few months, but throughout next year, even if we have another dry winter.” It was reported recently that England’s nine water firms are leaking almost 2.4 billion litres of water daily.

The worst culprit was Thames Water, leaking 605 million litres of water a day, based on a three-year average.

The company said that last year it reduced the amount of water lost by 10 per cent and it was committed to fixing leaks.

Gardeners with plots at the watermans allotments in Reading Road, Henley, said they could lose plants as a result of the hosepipe ban.

Mark Davey said: “I think the stuff in the ground will be all right but the plants in pots will suffer.

“I have 16 apple, pear and plum trees that need at least five litres each. There are also fig trees and vines which drink a lot of water.

“I have filled up a few water butts but I don’t think they’ll last long enough. Realistically, I’m just going to have to watch some of my plants die.” Sarah McArdle said: “I think I’ll have to decide which things in my crops are more essential.

“My courgettes are coming to an end and I’ve got tons of them, so if I lose them it’s not the end of the world.

“My runner beans will probably go as well. I planted them late and I don’t think they’ll survive long.

“But things I’ve invested in, like my raspberry canes and rhubarb, I’d prioritise.

“I’ve got four cucumber plants. One of them is doing really well so I think I’ll just have to water that one only.”

“We only got this plot in October, so it is pretty bad luck to have a water shortage in our first summer.”

Jim Mason said: “Because an allotment is generally classed as agricultural, I believe you can go to a standpipe and fill up a watering can.

“I’ve been doing that anyway, so as long as we can get to a standpipe and fill up, it won’t affect me.

But Mr Mason, 66, said older people could struggle to carry a full watering can, which could hold about 10 litres. “That’s heavy,” he said

Sally Rankin, leader of Greener Henley’s Wildlife Group, is concerned about the impact of dried up ponds on, birds animals and plants.

She said: “They are not going to have easy access to water to drink and so far this year plants have not had enough moisture so I suspect we may not get as many seeds and flowers.

“If this is a one-off, things will recover but if these conditions are repeated year after year it is a worry.

“A lot of water we consume comes from the water table and if we take too much then rivers and streams will start to run dry, which will impact on all the wildlife.

“What we need people to do is use as little water as they can. People think of Britain as being a wet country but in the South-East rainfall is surprisingly low.”

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service warned people not to have open fires in the countryside and to only use portable barbecues in a suitable and safe area.

These should not be left unattended and the ash must be carefully disposed of when it is cold. It said cigarette ends should be extinguished properly, not thrown on the ground or out of car window.

Sunlight shining through glass can start fires so bottles or glass should not be left in woods or grassland but taken home and put in the recycling bin.

Firefighters also warned against the temptation to take a dip in reservoirs, lakes or rivers on hot days as there are hidden dangers below the surface that could caused illness, injury and even death.