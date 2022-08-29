A simple way to cut your gas bill

AS our blistering summer comes to a thundery end, the huge hikes in gas and electricity bills are predicted to be catastrophic for many families with energy bills predicted to increase by 77 per cent on October 1 and by even more next year. This is on top of the steep increases we have already seen.

Reducing your use of gas will be good for the climate but also save you substantial sums.

There’s one simple change that few people know about but which could shave up to eight per cent off your gas bill each year if you have a condensing combi gas boiler.

All new boilers installed after 2005 had to be the condensing type by law. You can tell if your condensing boiler is the combi type because it won’t have a hot water tank. About 56 per cent of UK households have a boiler of this type.

Your boiler will heat up the water it sends to your radiators to a temperature of between 25 and 80 degrees. This is called “the flow” and the exact temperature can be adjusted.

Most boilers leave the factory with the flow temperature set at 80 degrees. Prior to 2005 older boilers worked best at this temperature and this requirement was rolled over to new installations.

But 80 degrees is too high for your condensing combi boiler to work at maximum efficiency. In use in the home, most condensing gas boilers are working at only 75 to 85 per cent efficiency when they could be working at 92 to 94 per cent efficiency. In effect, they are wasting gas that you are paying for.

Turning the flow temperature down to 60 degrees will make your boiler closer to 92 per cent efficient with no noticeable difference in comfort and save you significant sums.

Any downsides? You may find that your boiler is “on” more and it will take a little longer for your house to warm up and you may need to compensate by having your heating on for longer.

But for most homes running the boiler for a longer period on a lower temperature will use less gas than for a shorter time at a higher temperature. This will also keep you as warm as before, although it is wise to also check that you are not losing heat through poor loft insulation or draughts.

Jo Alsop, a chartered surveyor who co-runs the Heating Hub, a consultancy dedicated to helping consumers improve the efficiency of their home heating systems, says: “Condensing boilers were introduced as standard because in theory they are far more energy efficient.

“They are designed to be energy rated ‘A’ but because most are running too hot when in use, many are actually achieving energy ratings of ‘C’ or worse. It’s bad for the climate and bad for household finances. We are determined to change that.”

The Heating Hub is working with other organisations to get more publicity for this issue and ensure that plumbers and manufacturers adjust boiler settings to ensure maximum efficiency.

Is there anything you can do in the meantime to ensure your own boiler isn’t wasting gas? Happily, the answer is yes — in most cases you can lower the flow temperature yourself very simply if you have a condensing combi boiler.

The chances are that if your boiler is fairly new it will be suitable for this simple adjustment.

The Heating Hub has two free and easy-to-follow guides which you can request via email from its website www.theheatinghub.co.uk/help-centre

Alternatively, ask your gas engineer to do it when they next come to service your boiler.