Green Week back bigger and better

PREPARATIONS are well under way for the biggest event in the Greener Henley calendar — the second Great Big Green Week, which runs from Saturday, September 24 to Sunday, October 2.

This year Greener Henley is working with Henley Town Council to put on a feast of activities, so here is a brief rundown.

Do you remember the endangered species trail the shops enthusiastically embraced last year? Well, this year even more of our lovely traders will be doing special Great Big Green Week windows. Look out for the ABC of easy climate solutions in their displays.

Would you like to try some new vegetarian or plant-based dishes? Thirteen local restaurants and cafés have signed up for a “green dish of the week” theme highlighting what they already serve as well as some special new dishes for Great Big Green Week.

We will have a big display of what’s on offer in Falaise Square on September 24 but if you want to book now, these businesses are particularly keen to take part: Buddy’s, the Bull on Bell Street, the Catherine Wheel, the Cheesy Grape, Costa, Crockers of Henley, Drifters, including Pig & Eel, Gail’s bakery, Harris + Hoole, The Pavilion, Pizza Express, Sage and Squash and the Spoon deli.

Earlier this year, Greener Henley set primary schools an environmental science challenge. In answer to our question “How important are insects?” we received fantastic drawings, charts, pamphlets and artwork. Come and see some on display at the library all week.

There will also be some choice examples in the gallery at the Great Big Green Fair in Market Place on September 24 (10am to 4pm). The Mayor will present awards to representatives of the schools.

Children are our future so it is wonderful to see they understand important issues that have taken us adults a long time to grasp.

We are delighted to be having many local organisations alongside us at the fair.

Gillotts School’s eco club will demonstrate how to recycle paper into useful objects.

Henley Youth Festival will be talking about its exciting “green” theme for next spring’s festival.

Young Climate Warriors will show how they are making a difference.

We also hope to see some examples of children’s art done at Greys Court on the National Trust’s Gratitude for Nature stall.

Come and enjoy what Greenshoots and the Meteor Club have to offer — produce from their nursery in Peppard and some surprises too.

Henley Rotary Club will be there promoting its End Plastic Soup campaign, sharing a stall with Tools for Self-Reliance.

Henley Quakers will be explaining what climate justice really means.

Walkers are Welcome will give details of their litter-pick walk taking place during the week.

Professor Richard Fortey’s fabulous fungi roadshow is returning by popular demand. Henley’s very own expert will amaze you with his collection of weird and wonderful fungi.

The town council is exhibiting some of the things it is doing to improve the environment thanks to the hard work of its parks staff, transport strategy group and climate emergency 2030 working group.

We will also have many good local food growers and producers, Bosley Patch, Honeys of Henley, Three Oaks Orchard, GAPS Fermented Foods and teas from Wild & Rust and there’ll be a special outing for Mabel, the vintage ice cream van, with Jane Tutill, of the Willow Basket.

Please come and support them all.

Greener Henley will be giving away trees and showing how to get involved with nature as well as offering information on its pop-up climate and nature hub.

Plus there’s the Clean Air for Henley campaign, the Henley Toad Patrol and much more.

Greener Henley will host two events at the town hall:

Tuesday, September 27, 7pm to 9pm — public meeting and workshop on the proposed climate and nature hub.

Thursday, September 29, 5pm to 7pm — seminar called “Green tactics for Henley businesses”. A diverse group of local businesses will provide first- hand insights into the highs and lows of working towards net zero and treading more lightly on the planet. For tickets, visit https://greenerhenley.org.uk

We would like to thank Henley Town Council, the Tony Lane Foundation, Henley Royal Regatta, Thamesfield Youth Association, Mercers solicitors and Hobbs of Henley for their support of this year’s Great Big Green Week.

Diana Barnett