Teams tackle towpath trash

VOLUNTEERS filled seven bin bags with rubbish collected from the banks of the River Thames in and around Henley.

Twenty people, including members of Henley Rotary Club and Henley Sea Cadets, took part in the four-hour litter pick between Shiplake Lock and Hambleden Lock on Sunday.

The event was organised by the Rotary club while 44 others across the Thames Valley did likewise last week as part of a “plastic blitz” campaign run by environmental community group Thames21.

Club member Phil Fletcher, who is district environmental officer for Rotary in the Thames Valley, said: “The state of the towpath was actually pretty good and there wasn’t as much rubbish as I had expected.

“It seems that more and more litter picks are taking place now. They did one after the regatta, which had not been done before. I think there is a lot more interest in keeping the river tidy. If we went out and didn’t collect any rubbish, then I would be a happy man.”

He added: “The weather was good to us and we came away with a real sense of accomplishment.

“This is exactly what the Rotary club is meant for as we are a service organisation.”

The litter pick started at 10am, with the volunteers splitting into teams to cover different stretches of the bank.

Ann Tully, a member of Henley Rowing Club, picked up litter along the entire length of the towpath from Leander Club in Henley to Temple Island.

Two boats from the sea cadets helped recover items under water, with seven cones, a car tyre and a plastic bucket pulled out by Thames Side in Henley. The pickers attempted to separate rubbish into recyclable and non-recyclable items. Of the seven bags collected, four were left in Mill Lane to be picked up by South Oxfordshire District Council.

Mr Fletcher and another volunteer took the other three bags home for analysis and hope to trace the rubbish back to whoever threw it away.

The litter pick was also part of the End Plastic Soup campaign run by Rotary in the Thames Valley, which aims to reduce the amount of microplastics in rivers and oceans.

Mr Fletcher said that over time plastic breaks down into tiny plastic fragments which enter the food chain and threaten wildlife.

He said: “There is not much we can do about the microplastics already there. We can only make people more aware of what happens when they dump plastic in rivers. The worst is single-use plastic, such as takeaway containers and coffee cups.

“I would urge people, if they’re going out on a five-minute walk, to take a bag and litter pick while you’re doing it.”

Jeremy Gaunt, the club’s environment chairman, said: “The good news is that the area between Hobbs of Henley and Marsh Lock was pretty clear of rubbish. However, the fields beyond Phyllis Court Club and near Marsh Lock were disgraceful.

“I know that people are coming round to do litter-picking in the centre of town but it seems the rubbish has been blown away to the outskirts.

“It’s not a question of picking things up, it’s more about not creating the rubbish in the first place.

“It’s things like using your own mug when getting coffee or not buying plastic bottles of water that will make the difference. We need to get beyond this disposable society.”

The Rotary club will have a gazebo at the eco fair in Henley market place tomorrow (Saturday) as part of Great Big Green Week.

They are raising funds for a water aid box, a filtering device which they hope to send to Pakistan following the devastating floods there.