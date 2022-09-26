Monday, 26 September 2022

26 September 2022

Volunteers wanted

ST Michael’s Church in Sonning Common is calling for people to join a litter pick tomorrow (Saturday).

About six vounteers are needed for the event, which will take place on the River Thames between Sonning Bridge and Shiplake Lock from 9.30am to 2.30pm and has been organised by the Rotary Club of Loddon Vale.

Gloves and litter pickers will be provided at the start of the day and refreshments will be provided at the end.

For more information, email the church’s eco-group organiser Mary Lewis on lewismaryg@gmail.com  

26 September 2022

