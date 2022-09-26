Village Big Green Day

GORING will hold a Great Big Green Day at Rectory Garden and the village hall next Saturday (October 1) from 10am to 2pm.

There will be live music and refreshments plus stalls offering advice on ways to save fuel and money or turn your lawn into a mini wildflower meadow.

There will an upcycling competition with prizes awarded by Glenn Tonner, a campaigner who will be showing his own work, including Lockdown, a foldable boat made from scrap.

Visitors can also bring apples to be pressed.

Goring Gap Environmental Organisation will be giving a bird box workshop, where children and families can make and take away free swift nest boxes.

For more information or if you want to contribute to the day, email Ben Phillips vicarofgsandss@yahoo.com