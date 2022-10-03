Cheaper option than price cap

I’M a bit of a geeky person and have always been fascinated by the power of numbers to illuminate our understanding of many situations.

So my ears pricked up when I heard Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, say on BBC Radio 4 that the total cost of the Government’s energy price cap, worth £1,000 to the average household, would be around £100billion and could be as high as £150 billion if wholesale gas prices increase even more than predictions.

Government spending figures are often difficult to grasp because they are so large but even for UK plc £100billion is a big number.

To compare, the cost of running the NHS in 2020/21 was £192 billion, the education budget was £102.4 billion and providing state pensions cost £101.2 billion.

On a blisteringly hot day in August I stood in a pub garden in Oxfordshire to ask Liz Truss about her support for insulating Britain’s cold and energy inefficient homes and the following day a fellow attendee asked Rishi Sunak the same question in Henley town hall.

I was pleased to hear that both Conservative Party leadership candidates were committed to improving the insulation of Britain’s homes in order to help meet our net zero commitments.

This got me thinking — how much would it cost to bring all of Britain’s homes up to a modern standard of insulation and how much would it save the average household, not just this year but every year? And how does that compare to the cost of the energy price cap?

The cost of fully retrofitting an average house to net zero standards, including all insulation measures and a heat pump, is estimated to be £26,000.

Energy bills in such a home would be significantly reduced (energy supplier Octopus, which is working with Gresham House to develop new net zero homes, claims these will have zero energy bills and a net zero carbon footprint), so the total price tag for the UK’s

26 million homes would be £676 billion over 20 years. That’s a huge sum but at £33 billion per year, it’s only a third of the lower estimate for the cost of the price cap.

Looking at the cost of three of the simplest and cheapest insulation measures — loft insulation, cavity wall insulation and draught-proofing — research by Friends of the Earth found that

4.4 million homes in England and Wales are suitable for cavity wall insulation but do not have it and

4.8 million homes are without loft insulation.

The cost of installing these basic energy saving measures varies from £1,300 to £2,500 depending on the house type but would save between £490 and £720 per year, every single year.

In comparison with the estimated cost of £1,000 per household for the price cap, insulation is very good value indeed.

ARE you a local organisation looking to reduce your energy bill? The climate emergency working group can help you!

The group has £11,000 to give away to local organisations to help them reduce their energy bills. We can pay for an energy audit on your building and then provide grants towards the cost of energy efficiency improvements such as insulation, low- energy lighting and draught-proofing. We are very keen to help as many local organisations as possible.

We can offer help to any local business, charity or community with a building in the Henley area. The building will need to be owned by the user or the user must have a long leasehold to ensure they will benefit in full from the improvements.

To apply for a grant, contact Nick Dear, projects officers at Henley Town Council, with your details and those of your building. His email address is nicholas.dear@henleytowncouncil.gov.uk