Revamped forest school opened by TV adventurer

AN outdoor classroom has been opened at a school in Henley after a makeover.

Ben Fogle, the adventurer, broadcaster and writer, who lives in Fawley, cut the ribbon at the forest school at Rupert House School after it was refurbished during the summer holidays.

There is a new hut to be used to teach as well as a “bug hotel” named Bugtopia, planters, a log store for fires and a pond.

Fogle said: “Outdoor learning is something I’m very passionate about. Learning can be more creative, imaginative and innovative. Look at trees, for example, they can turn into multiple maths equations.

“It has been proved by research around the world that it’s a better environment for children to absorb information and it calms and can control anxiety and promotes happiness and health.”

Headmaster Nick Armitage introduced Fogle to the children, saying: “I love exploring and adventuring and I’ve done quite a few adventurous things in the outdoors like white-water rafting but nothing like this man. I couldn’t think of a better person to inspire you.”

Fogle told the children: “My passion is spending lots of time outdoors and I love big challenges.

“The world is such an exciting place to travel and explore and it doesn’t need to be in another country — it can be your own town and this countryside.

“You’ve made a promise to spend time learning in this forest even when it’s wet and cold. There’s no such thing as bad weather, just wrong clothing.

“The most important thing is to make the most of all these amazing opportunities you have. Maybe some of you will become some of the adventurers of the future. I hope everyone gets really involved because that’s what a place like this is all about. The sky is the limit.”

As he cut the ribbon, the children and staff applauded.

Different year groups were taken to different parts of the forest to sit inside the hut and sing songs with outdoor learning teacher Sam Dwinell who played the guitar and then sat around the camp fire to roast marshmallows and drink hot chocolate with their teachers.

The new facilities and new signs were built by Henley company Rustic Bear, which is owned by a parent Lewis Wilkie.

He used reclaimed materials including leftover timber from the building of the classroom and some old wooden benches from the Red Lion pub at Peppard.

Mr Wilkie, whose son Logan is in year 1, said: “When I was working here throughout the summer, it was just me so now to walk up and hear all the buzz and noise and excitement is really cool. It has always been a good space but now it has got things in it that the children can use. There’s still more I want to do, such as owl and bird boxes.”

Rupert House had been using an outdoor classroom for years with early years children having it as part of their curriculum each week while older pupils used it about once a month. Now it will be used by all years more frequently for all types of lessons.

The independent school in Bell Street has also been working with Badgemore Primary School in Hop Gardens, which has its own forest school, to share facilities and provide both sets of children with different environments to experience.

Mr Armitage said: “The children just love being outside. These are the next generation who have got to look after this world, so we want them to grow up passionate about nature and enjoy and respect it.

“This forest school is an essential part of learning just as much as maths and English.”