Toy swap and apple pressing at village ‘big green day’

HUNDREDS of people attended Goring’s Great Big Green Day on Saturday.

The event in Rectory Garden included a toy swap and apple pressing using an upcycled press made from the church’s old organ boards.

Children from Goring Primary School had written ideas about how to reduce their carbon footprints on to paper footprints, which were strung between two posts and visitors were invited to add their own ideas.

Members of the Streatley Allotment Society told visitors about the benefits of composting and companion planting, which encourages pollination.

People were invited to take part in challenges such as identifying seeds and guessing the weight of large vegetables.

Musicians Andy Taylor and Dave Maggs performed and villager Glenn Tonner showcased some of his upcycled creations, including a boat he built from reclaimed wood. He said: “I built it during the first lockdown. Most of the wood came from a Turkish restaurant called Testi behind my home in Hackney, where I was living at the time.

“There was a load of wood on the pavement and I said, ‘What are you doing with all this wood?’ and they said, ‘We’re throwing it away’. I needed some bendy bits so I got an ash tree from a guy and honed it down to 5mm strips and curled it round an office cupboard. The oars were made from my next door neighbour’s chopping board.”

In December, Mr Tonner commuted from Goring to central London in his boat, which he named Lockdown. He said: “It was 83 miles. I rowed for four days and slept in the boat overnight. I got an idiot’s guide on how to build a boat for £30.”

Rev Ben Phillips, vicar of St Thomas’ Church, said: “There was a good buzz throughout the day with lots of thoughtful discussions.

“We got a good balance between saying this is really serious but not so much that people would put their head in the sand. It was hope-filled on a serious matter.”

Rev Phillips welcomed his first grandchild at the weekend and said: “It reminded me that we have to have hope for this precious world that we are making a mess of and that we have such power over.

“We need to be more thoughtful about what we are doing.”

Lizzie Price, 33, from Goring, who attended the event with her family, said: “We had an email saying there would be a toy swap and to bring down old toys and we have lots with two little ones. They’re usually only into them for about a week. That’s why we popped down.”