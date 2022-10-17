Warm words

Library to host social mornings
SONNING Common library has started weekly social ... [more]
Monday, 17 October 2022
An environmental group is holding a free information evening about how to save energy and money this winter.
The event, organised by Greener Henley, will take place on Tuesday October 18 from 7.30pm to 9.30 pm at the King’s Arms Barn, off the King’s Road, Henley. Speakers will share practical hints and tips, including on draft reduction and insulation, to help reduce carbon emissions and bills.
To book, visit: https://energysaving.eventbrite.co.uk
A NEW chairwoman has been appointed by Wargrave ... [more]
SONNING Common’s revised neighbourhood plan is ... [more]
