Warm words

An environmental group is holding a free information evening about how to save energy and money this winter.

The event, organised by Greener Henley, will take place on Tuesday October 18 from 7.30pm to 9.30 pm at the King’s Arms Barn, off the King’s Road, Henley. Speakers will share practical hints and tips, including on draft reduction and insulation, to help reduce carbon emissions and bills.

To book, visit: https://energysaving.eventbrite.co.uk