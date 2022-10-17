Powered by the river

IN the last decade, seven hydroelectric power projects have been constructed and commissioned at weirs along the River Thames between Oxford and Windsor, plus a few other smaller ones on the upstream Thames tributaries.

All of these use Archimedes screw turbines which are well suited to the low heads available at weirs on the river.

Of these, four are privately funded and three — Oxford Osney Mead, Sandford and Caversham (Reading) — are set up as community benefit schemes under which local community groups can apply for grants.

The Reading hydro plant was officially opened in August last year. It features two Archimedes screw turbines next to Caversham weir and generates 320 megawatt hours of energy per year.