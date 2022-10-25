Riverside trees axed for safety

SIX poplar trees at a Henley beauty spot have been felled for safety reasons.

Henley Town Council carried out the work at Marsh Meadows on the recommendation of its arboriculture specialist who said the trees posed a risk to the public as they were in poor health.

Michael Hodges, who runs a PR company in Station Road, Henley, came across piles of logs while walking his dog along the river on Wednesday last week.

He said: “Whatever prompted the council to hack down what looks like six or so very mature trees, including one on the river bank?

“I’m no expert but judging by the base and slices of the trunks strewn about, I couldn’t see any sign of disease. I think it’s tragic.”

Mr Hodges contacted the town hall for an explanation.

He said: “The person who answered said she had heard that trees had been cut down but she didn’t know why, adding was I enquiring because I wanted some logs?

“I said that my concern was understanding the reason for destroying these mature trees. She said someone would call me.

“I have heard nothing. Even if there is a sound reason for the trees to be felled I suggest that the council has acted poorly.

“It should be fully aware of potential negative comments of not providing an explanation in advance and, moreover, has a responsibility to announce the planting of a greater number of replacement trees to emphasise its concern for the natural

environment.

“It is all very well to have a tree strategy but it is not relevant unless you tell people about it.”

Town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward said the trees had been in poor health for some time and some had shed limbs.

He said: “Despite previous work to improve their health, a report from our arboricultural specialist confirmed that the trees needed to be removed for the safety of the public.

“The town council only undertakes tree work where it is for the benefit of the health of the tree, to prevent damage to a building, or for public safety.

“The council will always strive to increase the quality and quantity of our tree stock and, where trees need to be removed, we will always strive to replace them on a like-for-like basis and plant native species.

“More details on how we manage our trees can be found in our tree management policy, which is available on our website.”