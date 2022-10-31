Campaigner wants action to stop fly-tipping at river

AN environmental campaigner from Caversham is on a mission to remove rubbish from the banks of the River Thames.

Graham Bates, 66, is pushing for the authorities to clean up two sections of the river where litter and debris has built up.

The freelance journalist from Lower Caversham believes both Reading Borough Council and the Environment Agency could be doing more to keep Caversham’s waterways clean.

He said: “They don’t seem that bothered with the general rubbish that is being chucked in the river. They know about it but choose not to deal with it.”

One problem site he has identified is at Caversham lock where it meets the footpath crossing Caversham weir and there is a build-up of discarded fishing equipment.

The rubbish is on Environment Agency land that is fenced off and has been slipping into the river for years.

Mr Bates said: “There is fly-tipping on the bank which you cannot access unless you climb over the security fencing.

“It is from fishermen who have left bags and buckets for years but everyone just ignores it.

“It’s not so obtrusive apart from when it falls in the river when the weather is bad. Bits and pieces have been falling in over the last couple of years.

“Last summer I spotted a pink bucket and an orange Sainsbury’s bag floating in the water.” Mr Bates asked the lock-keeper for permission to go on the land and pick up the rubbish himself but was refused.

He said: “The Environment Agency doesn’t consider it relevant. I have sent a string of emails to a particular address I was given but they haven’t replied.”

An Environment Agency spokesman said: “It is frustrating that litter is left behind by individuals, creating an eyesore and pollution for others to clean up.

“Unfortunately, this location is only accessible by water and we will have to deal with it when undertaking our next routine inspection.

“We ask people to respect the environment when visiting the river and use litter bins or take their rubbish home with them to dispose of.”

The other stretch of the river where Mr Bates has spotted a build-up of rubbish is by Mill Green, which he first noticed in February 2021 when the water froze.

“There were icebergs of polystyrene floating among the ice,” he said. “I tried to get the Environment Agency to remove them before they dissolved but nothing was done.”

Building waste has begun to appear on the banks of the stretch of river as the water level dropped.

Mr Bates said: “For more than 18 months I’ve been in conversation with Reading Borough Council and councillors about fly-tipping that’s ended up on the riverbank.”

He has collected rubbish in and around the river with litter-picking group Keep Caversham Tidy.

While he believes that the authorities should do a better job, he says the issue is about people not discarding rubbish carelessly in the first place.

“The solution is personal responsibility and people having better awareness,” said Mr Bates. “When I was a boy we had a campaign called Keep Britain Tidy, which is still running, as well as public information films on the TV telling you to pick up litter.

“People ignore plastic, which builds up and goes into the water and will last decades.”

The waste in question is on land not owned by Reading Borough Council so is the responsibility of the landowner.

A council spokesman said: “The council takes a dim view of the dumping of waste which impacts our local environment and residents.

“The waste is on land which is not owned by the council but we have contacted the landowner and requested that the land is cleared as soon as possible. If it is not cleared within a reasonable period of time, we will look to proceed with enforcement action.”