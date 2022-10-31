A GUIDED wildlife walk will take place in Charvil Meadows next Saturday (November 5).

The two-hour walk will start at the main entrance to Charvil Piggott Primary School at 10am.

It is being organised by Sam Akhtar, Charvil’s representative on Wokingham Borough Council, and his partner Tasmin Morgan. The walkers will be joined by Simon Bartlam, the council’s countryside officer.

Councillor Akhtar said: “It’s about showing hidden treasures. There are rare species of bee here, an increase in the population of hedgehogs and an increase in the population of otters that many residents are not even aware of.

“We’re keen to showcase to residents that you get this on your doorstep.”