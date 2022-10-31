So is buying electric worth it?

I DON’T have an electric car. Despite being keen to reduce my carbon footprint in any way I can, this has not extended, so far, to personal transportation.

My red Vauxhall Zafira with its 1.6-litre engine is not eco-friendly. Even driven a fairly modest 6,000 miles a year it still contributes a sizeable 2.38 tonnes of CO2 to my personal carbon footprint.

So why haven’t I joined the thousands of people buying new electric cars this year (last year more than 45 per cent of new cars registered were electric, hybrid or plug-in hybrid)?

Well, there’s the upfront cost of course. We have always bought good quality second-hand cars and driven them until the wheels fall off.

Until recently the market for second-hand electric cars was small. And there was always the nagging worry of finding yourself in the middle of nowhere out of charge.

Given that I make most of my journeys on foot or by bike, would it really make much difference anyway?

Let’s start with the last question. Yes, it would given that an electric vehicle emits no CO2 in use while a typical petrol-driven car emits 8kg of CO2 per gallon of petrol burnt when in use, so the latter is far less environmentally friendly.

But does this hold true if we look at lifetime emissions, including the CO2 emitted during manufacture?

Research conducted by the Argonne National Laboratory in Chicago found that you would need to drive 13,500 miles in a Tesla before total emissions were less than that of a conventional petrol-driven car due to the emissions during manufacture from the extraction and processing of minerals in EV batteries.

However, given that a Tesla, for example, has a battery that will sustain peak performance for more than 100,000 miles, then maybe this isn’t an issue.

Upfront cost? While a new Tesla will set you back an eyewatering £50,000, a second-hand high mileage Tesla can be had for £25,000 on AutoTrader and a second-hand Nissan Leaf for £10,000.

What about charging? The climate emergency working group did a survey of Henley homes last year and found that while the majority of electric car owners would be able to charge their vehicles at home, for a significant number this would be difficult or impossible and householders would need to rely on public charging points.

So the newly installed charging points in Henley car parks are a welcome development.

There are 26 public charging points in the town and demand is growing faster than had been expected, according to Phil Shadbolt, group chairman of EZ-Charge, which runs Park & Charge Oxfordshire. Every week these points are breaking their own utilisation records.

Phil believes that one of the reasons Oxfordshire is ahead of the curve in terms of EV adoption is because of the ease of charging — currently one in three new cars in Oxfordshire is electric.

The Henley charging points are the busiest in the whole network with both residents and visitors using them.

Finally, what do electric car owners think of them? Neill Ettridge, who lives in Henley and recently bought a Tesla, says: “The car has exceeded my expectations.

“The performance is superb — it has a range of more than 350 miles from a single charge and has no servicing, taxes or congestion charge if I drive it into London.

“There is an extensive national and continental fast-charging network with the cost per mile averaging one third of the petrol price.

“The only downside is the initial cost but on the flipside it also keeps its value for resale. I have been very pleased with it.”

So will I buy an EV? Yes, although I will probably wait for the second-hand market to grow a little more.