Rewilding green

VOLUNTEERS are needed on Sunday to help rewild a section of the green between Cockpole Green and Crazies Hill.

They will be asked to rake up cut grass and spread yellow rattle seed. Yellow rattle helps to prevent grass growth, which encourages more wildflowers and reduces the amount of mowing needed.

The Crazies Hill and Cockpole Green Residents’ Association, which is organising the event, hopes that it will be a step towards establishing a wildflower meadow.

Volunteers should meet at 10am and, if possible, bring a rake and a wheelbarrow.