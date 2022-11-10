Green campaigners call on MP to support climate bill

BUSINESS leaders and environmental campaigners in Henley have sent an open letter to MP John Howell urging him to support the Climate and Ecology Bill.

A “hand-in” event took place on the steps of the town hall on Friday, to coincide with the start of this year’s climate change conference, COP27, in Egypt.

It was part of an initiative led by Zero Hour Oxfordshire which involved sending the letter to all six Oxfordshire MPs calling on them to back the private members’ bill.

The bill aims to protect and restore the UK’s natural eco-systems.

It would require Britain to achieve climate and nature targets and to implement a strategy to meet these.

It also requires citizens’ assemblies to be established to propose green measures.

The bill is currently having its second reading in parliament.

The letter has been signed by more than 180 business in Oxfordshire, including Henley pub company Brakspear, Ella’s Kitchen, of Greys Green, and the Nettlebed Creamery.

Henley Town Council has also pledged to support it, as has South Oxfordshire district and Oxfordshire county councils. The 20-strong group of Henley campaigners included Mayor Michelle Thomas, town and district councillors as well as Alistair Beynon, marketing manager at Henley Rugby Club, Peter Hopkins, managing partner of Mercers Solicitors, Sarah Kandiah, of A Rocha UK and Niki Schäfer, chairwoman of the Henley Business Partnership.

Other supporters included Professor Richard Fortey, Rev Romey Poston, curate of St Mary’s Church in Henley, members of the Henley Mermaids wild swimming group and environmental campaigner Lynne Lambourne.

Mark Cuddigan, chief executive of Ella’s Kitchen, said: “It was Barack Obama who said we are the first generation of leaders who won’t be able to look back and say we didn’t know. Time is running out. We desperately need our political leaders to step up and lead.”

Rev Poston said: “God’s good creation is so precious and we all know we need to act now to make the necessary changes to stop the damage we are doing to our beautiful planet. But it’s vital we turn good intentions into committed and sustained action. A framework of laws, informed by the science, will help us all to do that and give us the spur we need. My prayer is that we can set aside all divisions and work together to save our common home.”

Tim Hoskins, headteacher of Badgemore Primary School in Henley, said: “We are supporting this bill because we want to safeguard the planet for our pupils and generations to come.

“We want the Government to act now and put into place measures to fulfil the promises it made to play its part in limiting the global temperatures rise to 1.5degrees above pre-industrial levels and to halt and reverse biodiversity decline. I would urge other schools to back this important campaign.”

Laurence Plant, Conservative councillor on the town council, said: “Now, more than ever, it is time for all political parties to come together and speak up for decisive action on the climate and nature emergency.

“We are increasingly going to see adverse climate impacts in Oxfordshire, such as flooding, affecting infrastructure and businesses, and the CE Bill will enable us to implement the necessary systemic change at a local level to mitigate against the worst effects of the emergency.

“I would urge all Oxfordshire Conservative politicians across both local government and at Westminster to join me in supporting the bill.”

Kate Oldridge, co-ordinator and spokeswoman for Zero Hour Oxfordshire, said: “The public sentiment in support of the bill is clear and is growing on a daily basis.

“The latest data shows that the Government is way off track to deliver on its 2050 net zero target and its own net zero strategy.

“The impacts of the twin climate and biodiversity crises are already being felt in our constituencies, from flooding to droughts.

“This bill does nothing more than provide a clear, science-led policy framework to help the Government deliver on the pledges it has made.

“We are inviting our MPs to meet with a Zero Hour representative to discuss their reasons for not supporting the bill in light of mounting support from citizens, councils and businesses in their constituencies and to reconsider their position.”

Mr Howell says the bill has flaws which make it unworkable in practice and claims the Government is already doing enough to make a difference.

He said: “I have talked to the proponents of the bill and have made it clear that while I support many of the actions, I cannot support the bill.”