14 November 2022

Tree planting

An avenue of lime trees is being planted in Charvil Country Park. 

Twenty-five trees will be planted on Saturday November 12 and Sunday November 13 at 11am to 1pm. The trees attract aphids, which provide a source of food for hoverflies, ladybirds and many species of birds. 

To join in the tree planting, email clerk@charvil.com

