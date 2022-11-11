Climate talk

Thank you, you’re my superhero
A SINGER has received a new kidney from an old ... [more]
Friday, 11 November 2022
THE climate change conference in Egypt will be the focus of a meeting of Greener Henley on Tuesday.
The theme of COP27 is “Together for Implementation”, so members will be discussing what action we can take as individuals and as a local community in relation to the climate and nature crises.
The meeting will be held at King’s Arms Barn from 7.30pm to 9pm. No booking is required and entry is free.
11 November 2022
ANN JOLLYE, one of the best-known residents of ... [more]
