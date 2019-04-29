Gillotts pupil picks up second place finish

A TEENAGER from Sonning Common picked up a runners-up prize at the junior winter championship finals held at the David Broome Event Centre in South Wales earlier this month.

Chrissie Berry, 15, and her horse Linaldo (stable name Mika) were jumping in 90 and one metre classes. Over the weekend the Gillotts School pupil achieved several top 10 placings including a runners-up place in the 90 open horse class and a third in the one metre open horse and pony class.

Speaking after the event, Chrissie’s mother, Nicky Berry, said: “It’s always lovely competing at David Broome’s. This is her fifth time of qualifying and the people are so friendly and encouraging.”

Chrissie and Mika, who is stabled in Henley, qualified at Merrist Wood in Guildford the weekend before Christmas.

Chrissie has owned Mika for 15 months and he is her first horse after coming-off-of-ponies. Nicky added: “Chrissie is ever so dedicated and rides every day after school and likes to try to compete every weekend. She would like to pursue a career in teaching or coaching sport eventually.”