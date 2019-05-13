Young riders compete at pony club event

SEVENTY-FIVE young riders took part in a mini one-day event in Harpsden organised by the Woodland Hunt Pony Club.

The children, aged four to 12, competed in teams and individually in three disciplines, dressage, showjumping and cross-country.

The event was held on land belonging to Suzi Swete, the pony club’s district commissioner, who lives in Harpsden.

Pictured are, clockwise from above, Audrey Snowden on Hobnob after completing the showjumping phase, Bethan Hill after winning class 4 50 c assisted and Ella Braclik, five, (left) from Harpsden, with her cache of rosettes with four-year-old Cecilia Aitken, also from Harpsden, who was the youngest rider to compete.