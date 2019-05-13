Monday, 13 May 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Young riders compete at pony club event

Young riders compete at pony club event

SEVENTY-FIVE young riders took part in a mini one-day event in Harpsden organised by the Woodland Hunt Pony Club.

The children, aged four to 12, competed in teams and individually in three disciplines, dressage, showjumping and cross-country.

The event was held on land belonging to Suzi Swete, the pony club’s district commissioner, who lives in Harpsden.

Pictured are, clockwise from above, Audrey Snowden on Hobnob after completing the showjumping phase, Bethan Hill after winning class 4 50 c assisted and Ella Braclik, five, (left) from Harpsden, with her cache of rosettes with four-year-old Cecilia Aitken, also from Harpsden, who was the youngest rider to compete.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33