McConkey call up

Sunshine brings out the crowds at primary school fete
A RECORD £7,000 was raised at Goring Primary ... [more]
Monday, 08 July 2019
A SHIPLAKE College student has been selected to represent Great Britain in the European Championships in Italy later this month. Jessica McConkey, 17, with her own Lady Gaga (10-year-old dark bay mare) will compete in the individual championships in St Giovanni from July 24-28.
08 July 2019
More News:
Sunshine brings out the crowds at primary school fete
A RECORD £7,000 was raised at Goring Primary ... [more]
POLL: Have your say