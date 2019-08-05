Dag and Read pick up silverware

HARPSDEN based Woodland Hunt Pony Club was again in the ribbons at area dressage qualifiers held at Berkshire College of Agriculture on Sunday.

The club entered two Prix Caprilli teams made up of Max Dag, Tiana Davenport and Maisie Jenssen and Charlotte Babb, Annabelle Briess and Lucas Read. Every member was placed individually with the teams being placed sixth and seventh overall with both Dag and Read picking up trophies for being the best boys in their arenas.

Prix Caprilli is a dressage competition dating back to the Sixties that not only incorporates dressage but also two jumps.

Both regional teams of Charlotte Babb, Meg Orme, Freja Ogbourne, Annabelle Briess and Lucas Read, Maisie Jenssen and Tiana Davenport qualified for the regional championships to be held in September in second and fourth places respectively.

Meanwhile the novice team of Harriet Holland, Hope Gardner, Ella Bollon and Ruby Sarney finished in fourth place with Holland and Gardner qualifying for the Pony Club National Championships later this month.