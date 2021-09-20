WOODLAND Hunt Pony Club achieved great success at the Pony Club National Championships, held at Offchurch Bury in Warwickshire from August 13 to 22.

Dressage

The novice dressage team of Charlotte Babb, Eva Barnett, Tilly Booker and Sophie Traynor were placed an incredible 3rd third.

Charlotte and Sophie had to “ride off”, having come 2nd in their respective arenas, watched by 30 Woodland supporters.

Sophie finished 6th and Charlotte 12th as individuals.

Cecily Ellis participated in the novice competition as an individual, producing a nice test but unfortunately was not in the placings. In the open dressage, Sorcha Muir produced an outstanding test in the individual competition and came 3rd.

Showjumping

Woodland qualified two teams for the PC 90 novice showjumping teams.

The Woodland Oaks team, consisting of Olivia Braclik, Jessica Noys on two ponies and Sophie Traynor, was placed 6th out of 30 teams and more than 200 competitors after jumping two brilliant rounds of challenging courses.

Eventing

The PC90 novice eventing team of Eva Barnett, Olivia Braclik, Ellie Toms and Sophie Traynor were not in the team placings. But a strong performance from experienced member Ellie saw her placed 3rd individually.

Ellie is also a Pony Club accredited coach as well as a being a Woodland member and taught her first junior camp this summer.

None of this would be possible without the training and support of Woodland’s incredible chef d’equip Posy Knapp whose tireless hard work, dedication and experience is invaluable and much appreciated by members and parents alike.

Emma Dag