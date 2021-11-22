THE Area 12 Mini Eventing Championship took place at Stacey Equestrian, Rosehill, on October 26 when Woodland Hunt Pony Club members from throughout the region qualified at 50cm, 60cm and 70cm.

We had several members competing in both the championship and open classes.

Tabitha Brake won the 60cm championship class and Jessie Taylor took 3rd place in the 50cm championship on Bambi.

On October 23, our junior team of Tabitha Brake, Dora Jackson and Millie Newman headed to the Pony Club Blue Cross Horse and Pony Care National Championships at High Cross Equestrian Centre in Leicestershire.

They had qualified against 10 other teams at the Area 12 competition in September, which was organised and run by Woodland Hunt and Widmer Equestrian, a Pony Club centre.

They competed against 19 other teams over 10 “stations”, demonstrating their knowledge and practical horsemanship skills such as feeding, care of the hoof and farriery, equine first aid, tack, riding and road safety and rugs and boots and bandages.

It was a long day and we were delighted when they were placed 7th overall.

We hope more members will now apply and train for the competition in 2022.

Thanks to trainer Liz Properjohn and question master Harriet Kitching.

The Area 12 Mini Show Jumping Championships took place at BCA in Maidenhead on October 24. Woodland had two 60cm teams and two 70cm teams in the competition and enjoyed team and individual success.

The 60cm Woodland Imps team of Isobel Radford Jones, Ruby Robins, Jessie Taylor and Imogen White were placed 3rd overall with Imogen placed 6th individually and Mamie Armitage 5th.

The good luck continued in the 70cm championship classes with the mixed team with Woodland members Purdy Lenigas and Jemimah Ogston coming 2nd and the Woodland Oaks team of Tabitha Brake, Jack Dag, Bethan Hill and Ava Nicholl taking team 4th with Jack placed 3rd individually. Thanks to Harriet Kitching for her role as team trainer.

During the half term holiday we ran a Halloween mounted games session with some very scary costumes. Thanks to our junior committee for helping out.

There was an informative horse and pony care session on feeding where our younger members learnt about different types of horse and other animal feeds, the importance of water and how to feed an animal carefully and responsibly.

We also held our annual Open Show Jumping Competition at BCA, which was well attended and raises funds for the branch to subsidise activities for the members. Several members were in the ribbons and some also qualified for the next round of the Spring Festival Championship, which will take place next year.

Thank you to our volunteers who run the day as well as to our class sponsors, A Johnson Home Development, Alptitude Chalets, Charlie Knapp, of Keller Williams, the Radford Jones family, the Jennings family and the Palmer Arms, Dorney.

Emma Dag