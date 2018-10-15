Music night

A MUSIC concert will be held at St Mary’s Church in Whitchurch on Saturday, October 20 at 7pm.

It will feature a variety of jazz, classical and popular tunes. The performers will include villagers Clare Langan, Nick Leadbeater-Hart, Chris Alcock, Leslie and David Maynerd and Michael Howell.

Proceeds will go towards the restoration of the church clock. Tickets cost £12 (under-16s £6), which includes drinks and a snack, from the Ferryboat in High Street.