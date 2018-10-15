Monday, 15 October 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Music night

A MUSIC concert will be held at St Mary’s Church in Whitchurch on Saturday, October 20 at 7pm.

It will feature a variety of jazz, classical and popular tunes. The performers will include villagers Clare Langan, Nick Leadbeater-Hart, Chris Alcock, Leslie and David Maynerd and Michael Howell.

Proceeds will go towards the restoration of the church clock. Tickets cost £12 (under-16s £6), which includes drinks and a snack, from the Ferryboat in High Street.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33