Music night

Monday, 15 October 2018
A MUSIC concert will be held at St Mary’s Church in Whitchurch on Saturday, October 20 at 7pm.
It will feature a variety of jazz, classical and popular tunes. The performers will include villagers Clare Langan, Nick Leadbeater-Hart, Chris Alcock, Leslie and David Maynerd and Michael Howell.
Proceeds will go towards the restoration of the church clock. Tickets cost £12 (under-16s £6), which includes drinks and a snack, from the Ferryboat in High Street.
15 October 2018
