Charity lunch

TICKETS are now available for a lunch in aid of Sonning Common and Kidmore End First Responders.

The meal will be held at Sonning Common village hall in Wood Lane on October 31 from 12.30pm.

It will include a welcome drink and a potato with a choice of filling followed by fresh fruit and tea or coffee.

Responders Chris Brook and Sue Abbott will give a talk and demonstrate their equipment.

Tickets (£12) are available from Occasions in Wood Lane or call Sue Nickson on 0118 972 4520.