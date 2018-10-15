GORING has been awarded its fourth gold in the ... [more]
Monday, 15 October 2018
A CHILDREN’S theatre show will be held at Sonning Common library on Monday, October 22.
Theatre group Untied Artists will perform The Library Lion by Michelle Knudsen.
The show, which features music, is suitable for children aged six and under.
Tickets cost £3 for one child or £5 for two.
15 October 2018
