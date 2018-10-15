Monday, 15 October 2018

Tribute tea

A TEA party will be held at Peppard war memorial hall on November 7 to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.

A tribute to the soldiers named on the hall memorial will be read by Nick Launders and entertainment will be provided by Tim Valentine.

For more information, call Clive Mills on  0118 972 4154.

