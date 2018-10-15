Poppy music

GORING has been awarded its fourth gold in the ... [more]
Monday, 15 October 2018
A CONCERT will be held at Caversham Heights Methodist Church next Saturday (October 20) in aid of the Royal British Legion and Help for Heroes.
There will be commemorative performance of Pro Patria written and conducted by Daniel Nicholls and sung by Enharmonic.
Tickets cost £10. To book, call 0118 972 3847.
15 October 2018
More News:
Councillors vow to fight expansion of waste plant
COUNCILLORS in Wargrave have vowed to oppose ... [more]
Davies finishes second in age group on England debut at Chester marathon
A GRANDMOTHER from Goring has spoken of her pride ... [more]
POLL: Have your say