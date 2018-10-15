Monday, 15 October 2018

Poppy music

A CONCERT will be held at Caversham Heights Methodist Church next Saturday (October 20) in aid of the Royal British Legion and Help for Heroes.

There will be commemorative performance of Pro Patria written and conducted by Daniel Nicholls and sung by Enharmonic.

Tickets cost £10. To book, call 0118 972 3847.

