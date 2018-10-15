Event to reflect on baby loss

AN event to remember lost babies will be held in Henley tomorrow (Saturday).

It will take place at the d:two centre in Market Place from 10.30am to 1pm to coincide with Baby Loss Awareness Week, a national campaign which runs from October 9 to 15.

It is open to anyone affected by baby loss, whether in pregnancy or after birth, no matter how long ago.

The drop-in space offers visitors time for reflection and remembrance with optional activities to help commemorate their children. Free refreshments will be provided.

The event is organised by Emma Taylor, of Western Avenue, Henley, who has two children but has also lost five babies in pregnancy.

She is a worship leader at Henley Baptist Church and also chairs the Reading, Wokingham and West Berkshire Maternity Voices Forum, a multi-disciplinary independent NHS body working for improvements in local maternity services.

She also chairs the Henley Outdoor Playscheme.

For more information, call Mrs Taylor on 07799 413903.