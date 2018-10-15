Reply that haunts Keegan 20 years on

HE has won league titles, managed England and been named the best footballer in the world on two occasions, but Kevin Keegan still can’t escape his infamous rant against Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996.

The then Newcastle manager said: “I will love it if we beat them” in a furious response to what he saw as accusations from Ferguson that teams tried harder against his Manchester United team than the Magpies.

Newcastle ended up losing the title race to United and the retort, along with the iconic image of Keegan in headphones, has gone down in football folklore.

More than 20 years later, Keegan was answering questions at the festival on Friday, when one visitor said: “I would love it if you could answer my question. Love it!”

Keegan managed a wry smile and said that when he had first heard his interview he didn’t realise it was him.

He said: “I had a pair of cans on and didn’t realise I was shouting. When I got on the bus I heard it and thought ‘who’s that idiot?’ It was me!”