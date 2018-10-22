Quakers hand out white poppies to promote peace

SCORES of white poppies were handed out by members of the Henley Quakers to promote peace.

The poppies are worn in memory of people who have suffered or are suffering as a result of war, wherever they are in the world. They honour them by supporting work for peace through education and mediation.

The Quakers set up a stand in Falaise Square on Sunday despite the wet and windy conditions. Member Gillian Wilson, from Reading, said: “There were 200 people who were happy to take or wear a poppy and an explanatory leaflet, which represents about 80 per cent of the people we approached.

“Some already knew about the white poppy. Others were happy to hear an explanation and thought it was a good idea having poppies for peace. We felt it was particularly good as it was such a wet day and there were so few people around.” White poppies were first worn in 1933 by the mothers, sisters, wives and friends of servicemen killed in the First World War.

The Quakers say the women’s message was “never again should people give their lives in wars” but a century after the war to “end all wars” millions of people are still dying in conflicts.

The poppies are made by a charity called the Peace Pledge Union, the oldest secular pacifist organisation in Britain.

Quakers say wearing the white poppy is a way to say “let’s work for peace” and that it complements the red ones worn at remembrance rather than competing with them.

Mrs Wilson said: “We feel there needs to be time and money put into promoting peace. All wars end up involving negotiations towards peace at the end. It is not solved by the conflict itself.”