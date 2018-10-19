OAPs club manager retires

THE former manager of the Henley 60-Plus Club enjoyed a party to mark her retirement.

Dozens of members attended a lunch at the centre in Greys Road car park on Friday to thank Connie Butt for more than 10 years’

service.

The 75-year-old, who lives in River Terrace, Henley, was presented with a bouquet of flowers by chairwoman Gill Dodds and received gifts, including a box of chocolates from individuals.

Guests enjoyed a buffet lunch with sparkling wine or soft drinks then danced to jazz, folk and popular tunes performed by Myrtle Tree, a duo featuring club member Phyl Vincent on vocals and guitarist and mandolin player Robert Brain.

The party was also attended by Henley Deputy Mayor Ken Arlett, who helped to serve drinks.

It went on for about three hours before Mrs Butt left to continue celebrating with friends at the Anchor pub in Friday Street.

In her farewell speech, she said: “There have been some trying times over the years, with lots of lovely members who have been ill but have continued to come with their walking frames or whatever as soon as they are well enough.

“It’s so important to carry on making that effort to carry on socialising as you get older and not be tempted to stop coming and just stay at home.

“I’ve had a fantastic time here and will miss the job but I will be back to see you all.”

Mrs Butt was appointed to the role in 2008 after seeing it advertised in the Henley Standard and initially shared it with Janet Ansteed, who stepped down in 2011 and was replaced by Linda Mortimer, who left in 2015.

Sharon Donovan then became joint manager and will now continue to share the job with Paula Isaac, of Gainsborough Road, Henley, who succeeded Mrs Butt last month.

The club has 120 members and serves a hot lunch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Mrs Butt said she had enjoyed her time at the club but felt the time was right for someone else to take over. She hopes to devote more time to the Henley and Peppard branch of the Royal British Legion, for which she has been a Poppy Appeal collector for more than 25 years.

She plans to stay in touch with the members she has befriended and hopes to join the club herself next year.

“It was a really good party and they looked after me well,” said Mrs Butt.

“My time as manager was mostly extremely rewarding as the club provides a fantastic, caring place for older people to meet two or three times a week so that they aren’t alone.

“People always look forward to coming in and having a chat and, of course, they love the bingo.

“It was always wonderful to see them enjoying our annual Christmas party, although it was hard work as I would often put in five or six hours setting the room up on the day before.

“I’m sad to have left but felt the change was needed and it would give me a bit more free time to focus on other things.

“As well as helping with the Royal British Legion, I may get involved with other charities that need help with fund-raising. I’ll be keeping my options open.

“It’s going to be strange going back as a visitor but I look forward to continuing to see people and cheering them up.”

Earlier this year, the club announced it was back on a firm financial footing after receiving more than £25,000 in donations which helped it to achieve a surplus of £9,367. The previous year it recorded a deficit of £10,385.

Mrs Butt said: “We’ve faced some challenges as we used to have almost 40 people in for lunch whereas now it’s nearer 22 or 23 and we could do with increasing that number.

“However, we are lucky to have sponsors and we have always done everything possible to keep it going as it would be such a loss to Henley if it closed.”

Mrs Dodds said: “It is sad to see Connie go but I’m sure we will continue to see lots of her as she lives nearby.

“We’re all very grateful to her and I’ve heard so many stories of her going the extra mile for members. She has been a great friend and supporter and has always stepped up to the plate when things are difficult.”

She added: “Paula has already made a very good impression so we’ve got lots to look forward to.

“She’s a local girl and is very warm and level-headed so she was a perfect fit and we’re delighted to welcome her.”