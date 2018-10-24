Mayor joins crowds at autumn fair in church centre

AN autumn fair at the Christ Church Centre in Henley raised almost £2,400 for the various groups that use it.

Hundreds of people, including the Mayor Glen Lambert, visited the event at the centre in Reading Road on Saturday.

About 50 volunteers ran stalls selling a range of goods including clothes, accessories, candles, books, arts and crafts, toys, Fairtrade food and drink and potted plants.

There were also hand-knitted and stitched winter garments, shopping bags and cuddly toys created by the Busy Bees group, which meets at the centre every week.

Visitors could enjoy hot drinks as well as a range of hot lunches including curry and steak and kidney pie and there were also Christmas pudding tastings.

The proceeds will go to regular centre users including the Memory Café, which supports people with dementia and whose volunteers were serving drinks on the day.

Vanessa Bird, the centre manager, said: “It was a successful day with a strong turnout and I think the good weather really helped.

“People were chatting with one another and there was a lovely atmosphere.”

This year’s total was £200 higher than last year’s, which marked the 300th anniversary of the church being on that site, and more than £500 higher than the amount raised in 2016.