Monday, 29 October 2018
AN evening of wine and song in aid of St John the Baptist Church in Kidmore End will be held at the village school hall on Saturday, November 3 from 7pm.
Wine expert Nick Room, from Sonning Common, will choose the wines and talk about them.
There will be musical interludes, a raffle and nibbles. Tickets cost £10. Call 0118 948 2743.
