Monday, 29 October 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Wine and song

AN evening of wine and song in aid of St John the Baptist Church in Kidmore End will be held at the village school hall on Saturday, November 3 from 7pm.

Wine expert Nick Room, from Sonning Common, will choose the wines and talk about them.

There will be musical interludes, a raffle and nibbles. Tickets cost £10. Call 0118 948 2743.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33