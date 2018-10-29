Fireworks displays

A FIREWORKS display organised by the 1st Wargrave scouts will be held on Saturday, November 3.

Hundreds of people are expected to attend the bonfire event at Kings Field and the recreation ground.

It is run by the scouts,

beavers and cubs, who help with setting up, marshalling and clearing up aftewards.

Hot food and drinks will be available.

Wargrave Parish Council has agreed to allow the use of Kings Field from 5.15pm to 8pm as well as reserving it the following evening in case the display has to be postponed due to bad weather.

Parish clerk Stephen Hedges said: “There have never been any issues in the past. The area has always been carefully restored afterwards.”

A fireworks display will also be held at Camp Mohawk, near Wargrave, tomorrow (Saturday) from 4.30pm to 7.30pm.

The day centre for children with special needs holds the event each year for clients and members of the public.

There will be a bonfire and hot food and drink will be available.

Children can use the adventure playground.

Entry costs £5 for adults and £3 for children aged two to 16. Email bookings

@campmohawk.org.uk

A “quiet” display at the centre on Sunday has sold out.