Show returns

Monday, 29 October 2018

THE third Henley House and Garden Show will taken place in the town centre in March 2 and 3 next year.

There will be trade stands and talks with exhibitors and interior designers at the town hall, King’s Arms Barn and in Market Place.

Stalls are now open for booking. For more information, visit www.thehenley
housegardenshow.com

