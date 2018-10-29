Village fire station set to avoid closure until August
WARGRAVE fire station is set to avoid closure for ... [more]
Monday, 29 October 2018
WOMEN who live or work in the Henley area are invited to attend a Christmas curry lunch on December 4.
The annual Henley Women of Inspiration event will take place at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road from 11am and include a three-course meal with vegetarian options. Tickets cost £33 from https://bit.ly/2R8STUU
29 October 2018
More News:
Village fire station set to avoid closure until August
WARGRAVE fire station is set to avoid closure for ... [more]
‘Uncle Mick’ retires from oldest shop in the village
A SHOPKEEPER in Sonning Common has retired after ... [more]
TV presenter swaps property hunting for river punting
TELEVISION presenter Jonnie Irwin spent a day ... [more]
POLL: Have your say