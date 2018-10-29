Village fire station set to avoid closure until August
WARGRAVE fire station is set to avoid closure for ... [more]
Monday, 29 October 2018
A CHARITY art exhibition opens at the River & Rowing Museum in Henley today (Friday).
The Way Forward is in aid of the European Guide Dog Federation, which supports blind and partially sighted people. Six artists will donate half their sales proceeds to the charity.
The exhibition opens at 6pm with a champagne reception followed by supper and an auction. Tickets cost £35 each.
29 October 2018
More News:
Village fire station set to avoid closure until August
WARGRAVE fire station is set to avoid closure for ... [more]
‘Uncle Mick’ retires from oldest shop in the village
A SHOPKEEPER in Sonning Common has retired after ... [more]
TV presenter swaps property hunting for river punting
TELEVISION presenter Jonnie Irwin spent a day ... [more]
POLL: Have your say