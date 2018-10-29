Monday, 29 October 2018

Charity art

A CHARITY art exhibition opens at the River & Rowing Museum in Henley today (Friday).

The Way Forward is in aid of the European Guide Dog Federation, which supports blind and partially sighted people. Six artists will donate half their sales proceeds to the charity.

The exhibition opens at 6pm with a champagne reception followed by supper and an auction. Tickets cost £35 each.

