Choir festival

Monday, 29 October 2018
A CHORAL festival will be held at St Mary’s church in Henley on the weekend of November 3 and 4.
The programme, directed by Sebastian Thomson and sung by the Howells Voices, comprises a choral evensong service at 6pm on both days and a mass at 9.30pm on the Sunday.
It will include St Paul’s Service by Herbert Howells, Gerald Finzi’s Lo, the Final Sacrifice and Mozart’s Spatzenmesse.
For more information, visit www.stmaryshenley.org.uk
