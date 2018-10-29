Monday, 29 October 2018

Choir festival

A CHORAL festival will be held at St Mary’s church in Henley on the weekend of November 3 and 4.

The programme, directed by Sebastian Thomson and sung by the Howells Voices, comprises a choral evensong service at 6pm on both days and a mass at 9.30pm on the Sunday.

It will include St Paul’s Service by Herbert Howells, Gerald Finzi’s Lo, the Final Sacrifice and Mozart’s Spatzenmesse.

For more information, visit www.stmaryshenley.org.uk

